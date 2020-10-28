30 die in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Clashes on Tuesday in the Syrian desert between Russia-backed regime forces and Islamic State group jihadists have killed almost 30 fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said. Battles have been ongoing in Syria’s vast Badia desert since the start of the month, with regime forces supported by Russian aircraft.