QWP wants suo moto notice of anomalies in BRT Project

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to take suo moto notice of the alleged irregularities in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project as billions of rupees were wasted on it.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the BRT service was restored after remaining suspended for one month, but on the very second day a bus broke down on the corridor and the passengers had to wait for another vehicle.

“This speaks volumes about anomalies in the BRT Project. We request the PHC chief justice to take suo moto notice of these irregularities to fix responsibility,” he said. On the occasion, Malik Kamran Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. Welcoming Malik Kamran, Sikandar Sherpao said his party would spare no effort to raise voice for the rights of Pakhtuns.

The QWP leader said the tempo built by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) power shows had set the stage for the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers, adding the Peshawar showdown would prove the last nail in the coffin of the government. “The government has started showing signs of panic and is making threats against leaders of the opposition,” he remarked.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government reneged on all the pledges on the merger of the ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the promised funds were not being released, which was causing despondency among the people.