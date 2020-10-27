IIU president, AIOU VC discuss linkages

Islamabad:Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr Ziaul Qayyum called on President of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi in his office here on new campus on Monday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interests including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed. Dr Zialul Qayyum, while congratulating Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as the IIU president hoped that the university will progress with double pace in his leadership.

He also appreciated the role of the IIU in service to society and hoped that bilateral cooperation between both universities will enhance. On the occasion, the IIU president said the university would be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world. He said the university was focusing on the online distance learning and it would be keen to initiate mutual cooperation in this field with the AIOU. Dr Hathal also informed the AIOU VC about the IIU’s vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence.