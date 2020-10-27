Two men held after gunfight with police

Two suspected street criminals were arrested on Monday after a brief exchange of gunfire with police officials in a neighbourhood of District Central in Karachi.

Federal B Industrial Area police officials said the gunfight took place on Shah Waliullah Road, adding that both suspects were injured and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the suspects were identified as Ghulam Rasool, 20, and Arbaz, 19.

DSP Naeem Khan said that two pistols, cash and mobile phones were also found on the suspects. He said that the arrested men were involved in robbing citizens moving between Shafiq Morr and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi.

DSP Khan added that several police teams had been formed to arrest them. The DSP said the suspects had been robbing passers-by when the police officials already deployed nearby tried to arrest them, following which the suspects opened fire on the officials and tried to escape. Police returned fire and injured the suspects, following which they were arrested, added the officer.