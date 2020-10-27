Corona claims one more life in Sindh

One more person has died from the novel coronavirus and another 278 positive cases have surfaced in Sindh. As many as 8,157 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Sindh chief minister on Monday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provinceâ€™s death toll from the viral infection has reached 2,599 In his daily Covid-19 situation report, the chief minister said that so far 1,598,936 tests had been conducted all over Sindh and of them144,114 were declared positive. However, he added, 95 per cent or 136,840 patients had defeated the virus, including 186 who recovered yesterday.

According to the chief minister, 4,675 patients are currently under treatment: 4,398 are in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 273 at hospitals. Of the new 278 cases, 193 are from Karachi: 85 from District South, 53 from District East, 22 from District Central, 20 from Korangi, 10 from District West and three from Malir.