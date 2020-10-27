Sindh, Punjab win matches in National Tray Hockey

LAHORE: Sindh and Punjab won matches of the National Tray Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

On day four of the event, Sindh defeated Gilgit with a big margin 9-1, while KP held HEC for a two-all draw. In the final match of the day, Punjab thrashed Balochistan by 5-1.

Earlier, MPCL, Punjab, PAF and KPK won their matches. MPCL hammered Balochistan with eight goals to nil. Punjab taught a hockey lesson to Islamabad with an 11-0 win, PAF beat HEC by 4-0 and KP made quick work of Gilgit 12-1.