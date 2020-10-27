In the middle of the most difficult period in Pakistan’s history where rising inflation has made it difficult for the people to make both ends meet; the second wave of Covid-19 has returned to the country; and the FATF has given the country until February 2021 to set its house in order, the opposition and the government have started a battle of words.

The people are shocked to see the way their elected representatives behave. The country cannot afford this political stability which will ultimately lead to an even more acute economic crisis. It is said that ‘what goes around comes around’.

There was the time, back in 2014, when the government would ask the PTI to bring their issues to parliament and resolve their differences through dialogue. However, the party ignored it and held protests. At present, the opposition parties are also holding protests across the country to criticise the government’s performance. Government representatives waste no time and quickly hold press conferences to answer the accusations levelled against the government by the opposition parties.

The government, however, is forgetting that it should be focusing its attention

on the issues that directly affect the people. It should work to deal with the issue of price hikes so that the people can get some relief. All institutions need to play their role in promoting democracy in the country.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali