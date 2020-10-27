Countless problems

We voted for the PTI because we thought that the party had the potential to govern the country and take it out of all crises. It is sad to admit that the PTI failed to improve the country’s conditions. Over the last few months, it has become almost impossible to pay utility bills. We have cut down our expenses and still we are finding it hard to make ends meet.

We are privileged that we have a good amount of monthly income. Even then, we are unable to improve our standard of living. If this is what it is for the people who have relatively higher levels of income, how are the poor dealing with the current situation? Our country has a lot of potential and can easily enter the list of the Asian Tigers. It is sad to see that our ruling parties are more interested in fighting with the opposition parties.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi