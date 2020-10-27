JI leader calls for fresh & fair elections

KARAK: Central naib amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come into power with the slogan of ‘change’ but it failed to bring about any positive change and called for fair elections in the country.

“The government is now under extreme pressure due to the opposition’s movement,” he said while addressing the party workers during an oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected district president Muhammad Zahoor here on Monday.

He said the government failed to translate its electioneering slogans into reality and could not come up to people’s expectations. The JI leader said that skyrocketing price hike and unemployment had made life miserable for the masses.

He said that government employees were staging protests in the federal capital as they could not afford the unprecedented price hike. The JI leader said the government was under extreme pressure from the ongoing opposition movement and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using abusive language in his speeches due to his frustration. Liaqat Baloch said they demanded free, fair and transparent fresh elections in the country. He alleged that the government was dividing people of the country instead of uniting it and asked the opposition political parties to unite.

He said that his party would not be part of any political alliance and added that they had a bitter experience of alliance politics in the past. The JI leader said they have launched the protest movement against the price hike, unemployment and law and order situation in the country. He also condemned the sacrilegious sketches published by the French government on the walls in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and added that the act of the French government has hurt the sentiments of the Muslims across the world.

He called for enacting international laws against it and added that the blasphemous acts should be declared an international crime so that no one could hurt the feelings of the Muslims.