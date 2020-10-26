DIGP Sukkur takes notice of jirga for ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: The Deputy Inspector General Police, Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi, took notice of an alleged jirga for ‘Karo Kari’, which allegedly declared a man ‘Karo’ with fine of Rs0.7 million, and the girl ‘Kari’ ordering to be sold for marriage to someone else.

Reports said a young man named Zaheer Gunjio was allegedly declared ‘Karo’ with a local girl Rukhsana declared ‘Kari’ in Daharki. The parents of both had agreed to resolve the issue through a jirga, convened by the local elites namely Siraj-ud-din Ghunjio and Jalal-ud-din Ghunjio. The jirga had later charged the young man for ‘Karo’ and fined Rs0.7 million, while directing Faizan, father of the alleged ‘Kari’ to sell his daughter to someone else to marry. Reports said the DIGP Sukkur took notice of the Jirga and had summoned the parents of both boy and girl, and local elites, who convened the jirga and also ordered the local police to bring in the accused couple of ‘Karo Kari.’