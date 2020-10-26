PTI leader accuses PDM of being part of fifth generation war against country

Terming the grand opposition alliance under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the ‘Papa Daddy Bachao Movement’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that component parties of the the PDM were harming the solidarity of the nation in a crucial time when the enemy had begun a fifth-generation war.

He was addressing a press conference along with other PTI lawmakers and leaders at the Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat. Sheikh said an absconder political leader, who was involved in corruption, had hatched up a conspiracy from London to weaken the country.

“Nawaz Sharif would soon be arrested and brought back home and be treated like Altaf Hussain,” he said. He claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been split in various groups and Sindh would also see a similar change after split in the ranks of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

“People should understand that the fifth-generation war has already begun. The fifth-generation war is not fought with a gun or sword but with issuing misleading propaganda,” said Shaikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice president.

He remarked that the Papa Daddy Bachao Movement was trying to weaken the country and their leaders were telling the people that the country was in a shambles. “The military and civil leadership of Pakistan are on the same page,” he said.

Criticising PML-N leader Capt (retd) Safdar for violating the sanctity of the Mazar-e-Quaid, Sheikh said Safdar should dare to visit the shrine of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto while wearing shoes and then see how Jiyalas beat him after seeing him wearing shoes at the shrines of their leaders.

He said Maryam Nawaz was decrying the violation of the sanctity of Chadar and Char Diwari but she had forgotten what the Punjab police had done in Model Town during the PML-N government where a mother was shot in the chest.

“If somebody had broken the door of the room of Maryam, why did she not capture this on her mobile phone,” he remarked, adding that Maryam’s claims were lies that meant to engage the nation in non-issues.

Sheikh said called PDM leaders’ allegations regarding kidnapping of the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) part of the fifth generation war to create chaos and mistrust in national institutions. “Because of it, Indian media ran a shameful campaign that the police and army are fighting with one another in Karachi.”

“When the Sindh CM had threatened previous IGP Kaleem Imam, where was the respect for the police force?” the PTI leader asked. He said the Sindh IGP was not kidnapped by anyone but the Sindh government and its officers had staged the drama. “When Saeed Ghani misbehaved with SSP Dr Rizwan after a joint interrogation team report showed that the provincial minister has been patronising drug gangs in the Chanesar Goth area, no police officer had protested and tendered their resignation.”

Sheikh said when Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Larkana, PPP activists had attacked PTI workers but no FIR was registered. “An ASI was tortured in a police station in Larkana in front of an SHO by a PPP leader but no FIR was registered.”

He alleged that the Sindh police had been politicised and was being run by Farukh Bashir, a police officer close to the PPP’s top leadership. “After the virus of corruption, now the virus of politics has been affecting the Sindh police but the PTI will expose all corrupt police officers.”

The PTI leader said his party respected religious scholars but political clerics, such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, used religion and madrassa students to get money and weaken the country.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman used to say that the government of a woman is not Islamic but now he is holding rallies with a woman. It is called hypocrisy,” he said.

Commenting on the PDM’s Karachi rally that took place on October 18, he said it was interesting to see that residents of Karachi did not attend the rally.

He also criticised Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for showing disrespect for Urdu in the PDM rally in front of the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum. Sheikh also termed it part of the fifth generation war.

Despite security threats in Quetta, the federal and Balochistan governments provided full security to the PDM, he said.