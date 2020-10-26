Maskan Chowrangi blast death toll hits seven

A man who was injured in Wednesday’s deadly explosion at an apartment near Maskan Chowrangi died during treatment at a hospital on Sunday, bringing the death toll to seven.

He was identified as Abid Shah, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The 32-year-old hailed from District Thatta. He was admitted to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Two days ago, a young man identified as twenty-three-year-old Ilyas succumbed to hisinjuries during treatment at a hospital.

Five people lost their lives and 22 others were injured in the explosion near Maskan Chowrangi within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, on October 21.

Police have registered two separate cases – one was lodged by police over the massive loss of lives and property while the second was lodged by the building’s union against the administration of the bank where the blast occurred.

The blast took place at a ground-plus-four-storey residential building, Noor Apartments, opposite the University of Karachi’s gate, having banks and commercial shops on the ground and mezzanine floor.

The loud blast was heard miles away while the windowpanes of nearby buildings and parked vehicles were shattered.

It also badly damaged the first two floors of the building and weakened the foundations of the building. Many motorcyclists and motorists besides pedestrians were injured by the falling debris and glass shards.