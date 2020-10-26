close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
Broken promises

This refers to the letter ‘After two years’ (Oct 24) by Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro. It is true that the PTI government has totally failed to provide any relief to citizens. The PTI hasn’t met a single promise that it made during election campaigns. Every time, the PM says that he has taken notice of rising prices and every time, we are met with disappointment.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

