Haris wants to excel in ODIs also

LAHORE: Fast bowler Haris Rauf has said he aims to make a name in one-day format, having proved his mettle in T20s.

In a virtual press conference, Haris said that he would try his best to make a name for himself in this form of cricket also.

He said that he will try to perform well when given the opportunity.

Rauf said that he used to bowl in death overs, but now he has started working on new ball and bowling coach Waqar Younis made him work on certain techniques.

“I am working hard on the advice of Waqar Younis to improve bowling with the new ball. I am working hard for ODI cricket and taking full advantage of practice matches,” the young bowler said.

“Yes, in the match yesterday, I was told by bowling coach Waqar Younis after every over how to ball on certain occasions. “Waqar Younis is teaching me how to control the ball and use the crease,” he said.