Zaid, Akbar hit centuries in 2nd XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches

KARACHI: Zaid Alam hit 112 to enable Northern to fight back against Central Punjab on the second day of their second round three-day fixture of the 2nd XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the TMC Ground on Saturday.
Zaid struck seven fours and eight sixes in his 128-ball knock to enable Northern to reach 170-4 in their second innings at stumps after conceding a 116-run lead. Off-spinner Aitizaz Habib got 3-34, taking his match-tally to nine.
Earlier, in response to Northernâ€™s first innings total of 128, Central Punjab resumed their first innings at 114-3 and were bowled out for 244.
Attiq-ur-Rehman belted 57. Off-spinner Ziad Alam registered a hat-trick, producing figures of 4-3 in 2.4 overs.
Raza Hasan and Shadab Majeed bagged three wickets each.
At the KCCA Stadium, Sindh set a 265-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP were six without loss in their second innings while chasing.
Sindh took a 131-run lead when after posting 270 they dismissed KP for 139 in their first innings with Mohammad Haris scoring 36.
Off-spinner Abrar Ahmad got 4-32.
Sindh then were folded for 133 in their second innings. Saifullah Bangash scored 34.
Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi got 6-50.
At SBP Ground, Akbar-ur-Rehman smashed 108 and Shahbaz Khan made 72 to take Balochistan to 314-9 in their first innings in response to Southern Punjabâ€™s total of 196 all out, thus gaining a lead of 118. Muhammad Imran took 6-106.
Southern Punjab were 69-1 in their second innings at stumps with Tayyab Tahir batting on 42. Usama Mir took 3-59.