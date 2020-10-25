15 profiteers arrested from ‘Sabzi Mandi’

Islamabad : In a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders, Islamabad Capital Administration assisted by Tiger Force arrested 15 persons from (‘Sabzi Mandi’) Islamabad Fruits and Vegetables Market for selling the commodities on higher rates.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat along with Tiger Force raided Islamabad Fruits and Vegetables Market which was the only market of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The action was taken after the difference in process was found to be exorbitant. The News’ learnt that the wholesale dealers were purchasing fresh vegetables and fruits on cheaper rates from the farmers but selling them on skyrocketing prices to retail shopkeepers. The retail shopkeepers after further adding their profit use to sell it on higher prices in open market.

The local administration, Islamabad took an initiative to crackdown here at Sabzimandi first instead of open market to nip the evil in the bud.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the unchecked rates of Islamabad Fruits and Vegetables Market were the major reason of ever-increasing inflation in the twin cities. “The local administration not only arrested 15 profiteers and hoarders but also imposed fine of thousands of rupees on them,” he added.

Hamza Shafqaat said that they will not spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost. “There is no price mechanism at Islamabad Fruits and Vegetables Market. The wholesale dealers are looting public with both hands but we will never spare them at any cost,” he warned. He also said that crackdown will continued till complete redressal of the issue.

The profiteers and hoarders here at Islamabad Fruits and Vegetables Market were selling 1-kilogram onion at Rs80, potato at Rs80, tomato at Rs200, ginger at Rs600, garlic at Rs200, peas at Rs280, cabbage at Rs80, Arvi at Rs100 and bottle gourd at Rs70. Similarly, fruit sellers were selling all kind of fruit on higher prices.