PC hotels glow in pink for breast cancer awareness

Islamabad : As part of the Pink October celebrations, the Hashoo Group in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre organised breast cancer awareness sessions at all Pearl-Continental and Marriott hotels in the country and lit up hotel facades with an aim to save lives.

Sessions on the early detection of cancer were conducted by a qualified oncologist from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Centre via a video-conferencing link and attended by women associates and guests of Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels Pakistan.

Giving a live demonstration of self-inspection, she highlighted the ways of the early detection of breast cancer.

The oncologist said one in every nine Pakistani women developed breast cancer at some stage of life, while the disease claimed thousands of deaths every year that could have been prevented by early detection.

Also, pink facades, Pink Hi-Tea and awareness sessions marked the Pink October celebrations in the Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bhurban, and Muzaffarabad and Malam Jabba, and Marriott Hotels in Karachi and Islamabad.

A spokesman for the Hashoo Group said this was the fifth year for the group to organise the breast cancer awareness campaign for early detection to save lives.

He said the growing engagement and interaction of women with experts showed that such campaigns were breaking the cultural taboo, a leading factor of high mortality rate among breast cancer patients.