Five practice tennis courts to be built at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE: Five practice tennis courts will be built at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Tennis Stadium, revealed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Friday.

Arshad said the courts will be built with the cost of Rs50 million within a period of one year. “These practice courts will definitely prove to be a great facility for those who want to sharpen their tennis skills prior to a tennis competition,” he added.

Arshad further said that Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches will train young female and male players at the practice courts.

Meanwhile, the registration process of Sports Board Punjab’s Lawn Tennis Academy commenced on Friday under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab’s Lawn Tennis Academy is being launched from November 2 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Tennis Stadium.