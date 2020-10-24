Construction work on Defence Road to start soon

Rawalpindi : Taking notice on public complaints, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has taken notice on the dilapidated condition of Defence Road in Union Council 82, Adiala Road and directed Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to start its construction work. The commissioner during a meeting held in MCR office on Friday has directed concerned engineering department to start construction work of Defence Road soon.

The MCR Engineering Department has already presented estimated cost of Rs55 million of Defence Road repair. The 1.9 kilometer long Defence Road was broken for over two years and is causing severe problems to the people travelling on it.

Actually, majority of the residents have started migrated from Defence Road to different other areas due to the poor condition of the road for over two years. The residents of the area said that broken drains and uncovered manholes are the major reasons behind the problems faced by the road users.

The locals of this area have strongly appreciated Commissioner Rawalpindi Division who took serious notice against it. They said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division is taking personal interest to resolve genuine public related issues.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood told ‘The News’ that I have taken notice to start construction work of Defence Road.