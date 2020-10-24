close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 24, 2020

Dog bites

Newspost

 
October 24, 2020

There is an immense shortage of anti-rabies vaccine at the global level. Pakistan imports the vaccine from India, but the increasing political tensions between the two countries have affected the supply.

The number of dog bites cases has been increasing all over the country. This alarming situation needs to be dealt with. The healthcare authorities should make serious efforts to address the issue.

Muhammad Bakar

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost