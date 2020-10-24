PML-N MPs, workers protest against Karachi incident

LAHORE:Female parliamentarians of PML-N and party workers staged a protest demonstration against the “Karachi Incident” and raised slogans against the violation of the respect of Chaddar and Chardiwari.

They gathered outside the Lahore Press Club under the leadership of PML-N Women's Wing Central President Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari, Saira Afzal Tarar, Senator Ayesha Raza, Hina Parvez Butt, Aswa Aftab, Sadia Teymour and Rukhsana Kausar while a large number of PML-N female workers were also present.

They were holding placards and were raising slogans. Senator Nuzhat Sadiq said what happened to a woman on motorway but the government could not arrest the rapist who was later produced before the police by his father.

They said women of the country were disappointed, afraid and feeling insecure. “We will continue to do what the law and the Constitution give us,” said PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari. She added that they would not allow the government to bury this issue.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MPA Rukhsana Kausar, Saira Afzal Tarar, Hina Pervaiz and Senator Ayesha Raza also condemned the Karachi incident and said that fundamental rights had been violated. She said the incident should be investigated properly and its report should be made public as soon as possible.