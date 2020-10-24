1.6m to get jobs through Punjab Rozgar Scheme: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme will make youths economically self-reliant. He chaired a ceremony of signing an agreement of Punjab Rozgar Scheme at his office on Friday.

President of The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Jamil Ahmed Jamil signed the agreement. Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, ACS (Local Govt), Secretary Finance and Secretary Information were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that more than 1.6 million needy people would get jobs through this largest employment scheme worth Rs30 billion. Under the agreement, Punjab Bank will provide soft loans to successful applicants. This scheme will make youths economically self-reliant and the owners of small and medium scale industries, as well as the traders facing financial crunch due to corona pandemic, will be able to develop their businesses, he added. The chief minister said loans from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million would be offered to 20 to 50-year old applicants at the very minimal interest rate. Small loans will be provided for 339 sub-sectors of 23 assorted sectors, including 26 sub-sectors of the textile industry. This scheme will promote cottage industry, he added. The government plans to transform individual skills as an investment and this scheme will prove a game-changer initiative, he added.

Hafeez Centre: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review steps for rehabilitation of affectees of Hafeez Centre fire. The CM directed that a mechanism should be devised in three days adding that the government would take steps for compensation of losses. “Our sympathies are with the traders and they will not be left alone,” he assured.

Polio: Usman Buzdar has said total elimination of polio disease is a priority agenda of the government. In his message, the chief minister maintained that the all-out resources were being utilised to give a healthy future to the children.

safety measures: Usman Buzdar has directed the Home Department for checking fire safety arrangements in the high-rises, shopping malls and commercial plazas.

A circular has been issued to commissioners and DCs for a comprehensive survey. Fire safety arrangements will be checked through survey teams consisting of additional deputy commissioner (revenue), district officer Rescue 1122, civil defence officer, district officer (industries) and the representative of housing department/development authorities.

Eid Milad: Usman Buzdar has said the blissful birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be celebrated with religious fervour and reverence.

Meanwhile, he has taken notice of firing on Qawwal Sher Miandad during dacoity in Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO along with early arrest of the accused. He asked the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.