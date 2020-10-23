18 injured in buses’ collision in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Some 18 passengers of two buses sustained injuries when two buses collided head-on near Khan Da Chak at Kamalia on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. According to police, a Sialkot-bound bus hit a Faisalabad-bound bus, leaving 8 passengers wounded. The injured were removed to hospital. Some injured are identified as Sarwar, 65, Bashiran Bibi, 70, Haji Lahori, 40, Dilawar ,50, Anwari Begum 70 ,Basharat, 45, Shafqat, 32, Saeed, 40, Sufian, 45, Zafar, 55, Shahid, 32, Shaukat, 27 and Asif, 28.

Robbery condemned: Pakistan People’s Party leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad Thursday condemned the robbery at the house of ex-minister Begum Neelum Jabbar Chaudhry. Talking to reporters, Neelum said Ch Manzoor and Kaira talked to her on phone and expressed concern on more than Rs5 million robbery at her house on Wednesday night.