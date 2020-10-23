IIU president calls on President Arif Alvi

Islamabad : President of the International Islamic University Dr Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi on Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its cordial relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wants to further expand bilateral ties with the brotherly country for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

The President asked to develop and strengthen international linkages between IIU and reputed foreign universities of the world and Saudi Arabia.