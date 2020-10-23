PFA seals two food points

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday checked six food points and sealed two of them. The production of a one food point was stopped and another was fined. Warning notices were issued to two food points. Rehmat Bakery at Dobanpura, Lahore, was sealed for using expired eggs and industrial colours. Insects and flies were also found in the cream used in the bakery products.