Fri Oct 23, 2020
PFA seals two food points

Lahore

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday checked six food points and sealed two of them. The production of a one food point was stopped and another was fined. Warning notices were issued to two food points. Rehmat Bakery at Dobanpura, Lahore, was sealed for using expired eggs and industrial colours. Insects and flies were also found in the cream used in the bakery products.

