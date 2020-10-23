CM Usman Buzdar deputes ministers to check prices

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed ministers, advisers and special assistants to visit Sahulat Bazaars, monitor the prices of essential items and submit their reports to the CM Office.

A circular has been issued by the principal secretary to the chief minister. They were also directed to hold open courts along with DCs and DPOs to solve public problems on the spot. The place and schedule of open courts will be announced in advance to facilitate the citizens. Meanwhile, ministers, advisers and special assistants were also directed to pay surprise visits to offices, hospitals, police stations, schools and meet with the parliamentarians for their feedback about price control and service delivery issues. The government will not tolerate an unjustified increase in prices of essential items and it will go to every extent to ensure price control, the CM concluded.

MPs: A parliamentarians’ delegation called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of their constituencies’ related problems. The CM assured them of solving their problems on priority basis and reaffirmed that no one would be allowed to disturb the public service agenda. He expressed the satisfaction that resources were aptly used to develop the backward areas adding that the development work done by the government had no resemblance. The opposition was working to create chaos in the country and these elements wanted to impede the development journey, the CM remarked.

The opposition was engaged in the negative politics of creating anarchy and it had always taken benefit of deceit and lies, he said adding the nation had not forgotten the spate of institutional corruption in past tenures and the looters cannot escape accountability.

No one would be allowed to sabotage the mission of a transparent Pakistan, he added. The delegation comprised of Ch Amir Sultan Cheema, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Owais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Munib Sultan Cheema, Ijaz Hussain, Gulraiz Afzal, Tariq Tarar and chief whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

education: Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced empowering youths by providing quality education to them. The chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education sector in the province. Provincial Minister forHigher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, ACS (Higher Education) and Punjab HEC Chairman Shahzeb Abbasi attended the meeting.

The meeting took a detailed review of future roadmap. The CM directed to take coordinated steps while assuring full support of the government. The Punjab government is establishing universities in backward districts, the chief minister said adding that the matters relating to the universities would be streamlined and effective mechanism would be devised in consultation with the HEC to meet the future challenges.

corona: Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs as the number of active cases has reached to 2,424 in the province. In a statement, he stated 171 new cases had been reported while five patients died during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 9,639 were tested in this period; 97,289, out of 102,107, have recovered, he added. He regretted the number of corona patients increased due to the negation of SOPs and death rate enhanced.

It is imperative to observe SOPs at crowded places and everyone should exhibit a socially-responsible behaviour to overcome the spread of this virus, the CM concluded.