Man killed, another injured in cylinder explosion

A day after five people lost their lives and several others were injured in a heavy explosion in an apartment in the Maskan Chowrangi area, another deadly explosion killed another man and injured another in Karachiâ€™s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality on Thursday.

According to police, the explosion took place at a shop located near Mehran Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D. Following the explosion, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the site and rushed the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the area and cordoned it off. Experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called to determine the nature of the explosion. According to the squadâ€™s initial report, the incident was a cylinder explosion and investigations were under way.

The deceased person was identified as Danish and the injured as Mushtaq. Police said both of them were employees of the shop where firefighting apparatus was sold. They were working in the shop as per routine when the explosion occurred.

A day earlier, panic had gripped the city after a loud explosion took place near Maskan Chowrangi, killing five people and wounding 22 others. The deadly explosion took place at a ground-plus-four-storey residential building.