China’s plastic machinery getting popular in Pakistan

BEIJING: Commercial Counsellor of Pakistani Embassy Badar ur Zaman here said that the plastic machinery exported from China is getting popular in Pakistan and collaboration in the plastic industry between the two countries is increasing.

China is one of the major suppliers of plastic materials like PVC, PE, and other materials. It’s also one of the largest exporters of man-made fiber. “Chinese investors have a strong interest in investing in the textile industry of Pakistan, and we are looking forward to organizing more and more events in the machinery industry.”

According to Gwadar Pro on Wednesday, he expressed these views at the opening ceremony of the 18th International online Exhibition for Plastic & Packing Industry, 17th International Exhibition for Food & Beverage Processing Packaging Technologies.

The event was co-organized by China National Machinery Industry International Co. Ltd, CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd, and Pegasus Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

Guo Chunshui, Commercial Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office, Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, said at the occasion that there is a great potential for cooperation between China and Pakistan.

“The Chinese government encourages Chinese companies with strength and reputation to invest in Pakistan to deepen exchange and cooperation in the sectors of the economy, trade, ecology, science and technology, culture, people’s livelihood, and other fields,.

We jointly build China-Pakistan relationship as an example of good neighborhood, a pillar to support regional peace and stableness, and a benchmark of international cooperation in the BRI, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with common future in the new era.

China is willing to build more platforms to promote the world’s economic and trade cooperation, especially the exports from other countries to China.”

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade pointed out that the active participation of Pakistani enterprises in the online exhibition would provide a great stimulus to Pakistan’s packaging industry, food and beverage industry, and plastics industry. KP province has exported a lot of products to Afghanistan and beyond.

He believes industrialists and investors can benefit a lot from the cooperation and use of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location, as well as the leverage policies of the Pakistani government and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saadat Eijaz, Former Senior Vice Chairman of Flexible Packaging Association of Converters of Pakistan stressed that in the past, the flexible packaging sector has shown remarkable potential for development and has successfully attracted many leading enterprises to establish cooperative relations with local industries and buyers.

“I am sure that international buyers and sellers from China will find Pakistan as their next destination of doing business in this region.” He said.

Ms. Su Dongping, Executive Vice President of China Plastics Machinery Association, Abdul Rehman Akzaz, President of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufactures and Mr. Xia Wendi, President of China National Machinery Industry International Cooperation also attended the opening ceremony and gave speeches on the basic situation of the exhibition.

According to resources, this exhibition brings together about 80 exhibitors from China and Pakistan, and it is expected that about 1,000 professional buyers will log on to the cloud platform for online exhibition to communicate with the exhibitors.