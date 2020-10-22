Nawaz, Bilawal to address PDM’s Quetta meeting

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address Quetta public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday (Oct 25). The sources told The News on Wednesday evening that NAB is trying hard to get the bail of Maryam Nawaz Sharif canceled before the Quetta public meeting as it’s going to approach the superior courts for the purpose.

Maryam’s brother Hussain Nawaz has revealed that the NAB chairman is taking personal interest in getting his sister’s bail cancelled and for the purpose, the chairman has asked NAB director general concerned to move the relevant court for cancellation of the bail. The sources pointed out that in case Maryam Nawaz is arrested before the Quetta public meeting, the address by Nawaz Sharif will attain yet another significance. It would be even harsher speech by him. Nawaz Sharif is not feeling well and he missed his walk for last two days.