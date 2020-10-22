Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal to address PDM’s Quetta meeting

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address Quetta public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday (Oct 25).

The sources told The News on Wednesday evening that NAB is trying hard to get the bail of Maryam Nawaz Sharif canceled before the Quetta public meeting as it’s going to approach the superior courts for the purpose.

Maryam’s brother Hussain Nawaz has revealed that the NAB chairman is taking personal interest in getting his sister’s bail cancelled and for the purpose, the chairman has asked NAB director general concerned to move the relevant court for cancellation of the bail.

The sources pointed out that in case Maryam Nawaz is arrested before the Quetta public meeting, the address by Nawaz Sharif will attain yet another significance. It would be even harsher speech by him. Nawaz Sharif is not feeling well and he missed his walk for last two days. In case Maryam Nawaz is arrested, he would be compelled to address the Quetta public gathering despite being unwell, the sources said.

The sources pointed out that Nawaz Sharif is in constant contact with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Contrary to speculations Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will dash to Quetta from Gilgit-Baltistan where he has gone for electioneering. The PPP is making arrangement for a special plane to bring Bilawal from GB to Quetta for an overnight stay on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz has planned to leave for Quetta tomorrow (Friday) where she will be the guest of nationalist parties, which are also hosting the first public meeting of the PDM in Balochistan. The PML-N Balochistan has planned to arrange reception for Maryam Nawaz Sharif while the PDM parties will be jointly making arrangements for her befitting reception in the city. The sources reminded that the schedule of Maryam Nawaz could be changed due to logistic reasons. Her spouse Captain Muhammad Safdar would also accompany her.