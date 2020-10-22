Pakistanâ€™s first-ever wrestling league next year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s first-ever wrestling league will be held in 2021.
Teams from different cities will participate in the wrestling league, which will be organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF).
PWF secretary Arshad Sattar says the league will make the traditional game more popular.