Pakistanâ€™s first-ever wrestling league next year

Thu Oct 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent 
October 22, 2020

Pakistan's first-ever wrestling league next year

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent 
October 22, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s first-ever wrestling league will be held in 2021.

Teams from different cities will participate in the wrestling league, which will be organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF).

PWF secretary Arshad Sattar says the league will make the traditional game more popular.

