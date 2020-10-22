Nawaz entourage did not break Covid-19 rules: police

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police have found nothing liable to proceed against Nawaz Sharif on a recent complaint from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) activists alleging that the former premier violated Covid-19 rules and the police should take note of it.

In response to a query made by this scribe whether Sharif’s action amounted to any violation of Covid-19 guidelines, the Press Bureau of Met police in carefully worded e-mail stated: “nothing has been flagged” to us regarding the incident or any action into this matter. The e-mail further said any violation never goes unattended by Police.

The police clarified no rules were violated and no action would be taken. If there was any violation it would not have gone unattended and dealt according to the rules regarding Covid-19, it added.

Responding to a complaint on Twitter, a Metropolitan Police account had asked for details to determine if any rules were broken when the former prime minister was seen walking towards Hyde Park with his party men and two bodyguards. In total, six persons had appeared together in the picture that was flagged up. The police was asked to look into the alleged violation of the rule of six imposed in the country.

Controversy erupted when a Twitter user uploaded a video featuring Sharif with his entourage. Soon after the video being posted on Twitter, a user approached police with a claim that Sharif was violating Covid-specific rule of “more than six people”. Another user also tagged the Met Police, showing his concerns as well.

In response to this exchange, Met centre assured the local police had been “made aware of the incident”.

Covid-19 rules have been changed in London following the imposition of a new Tier 2 rules from Saturday, October 17, 2020. The new restrictions bar more than six people from different households meeting indoors. As per latest rules, people can socialise “in groups of up to six” outside their homes only.

However, in Tier 1 same number of people could gather inside. Any violation of latest rules will be met with a fine to the tune of £200 first time, doubling for further offences, while maximum penalty would be £6400.