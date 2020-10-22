Minister visits Ghulam Khan town

MIRANSHAH: Provincial Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Khan on Wednesday visited the Pak-Afghan border in Ghulam Khan to identify a suitable site for the establishment of a truck terminal. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that truck terminals would be set up at Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan and Angoor Adda in South Waziristan to facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added that the establishment of the truck terminal would create job opportunities for the local people.