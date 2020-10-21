Traders in Mansehra asked to follow official price list

MANSEHRA: An official on Tuesday warned traders to ensure the sale of essential goods on prices fixed by the district price control and review committee, or else action would be taken against them under the law.

“We have fixed the prices of goods in accordance with the criteria set jointly by the traders and civil society representatives and if formers create an artificial inflation, action will be taken under strict relevant laws,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussan told a meeting.

The meeting was attended among others by the representatives of traders and civil society and heads of the departments. Shahjehan Khan Swati, the civil society representative, denounced the current price hike. “The administration should ensure regular checking of prices of essential goods,” said Swati.