Bilawal to lead 22-day poll campaign in GB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the PPP election campaign of Gilgit-Baltistan from October 21.

According to schedule of 22-day election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal said that he would depart to Baltistan on October 21 and will lead the election campaign of the party there for 14 days. From Baltistan, Bilawal will arrive in Gilgit for the election campaign till November 12.

During election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan, Bilawal will address public rallies, corner meetings and press conference at Ganache district, Skardu, Ghizer, Astor, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. The elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on November 15.