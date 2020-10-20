MPA wants KP Assembly resolution implemented

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sought report from secretary Establishment Department about the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s resolution number 170 moved by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumaira Shams demanding the establishment of the Public Service Commission examination centre in Lower Dir.