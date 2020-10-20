close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

MPA wants KP Assembly resolution implemented

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sought report from secretary Establishment Department about the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s resolution number 170 moved by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumaira Shams demanding the establishment of the Public Service Commission examination centre in Lower Dir.

Latest News

More From Pakistan