Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

Pak foreign debt jacks up to $113 bn: State Bank

Top Story

 
October 20, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday said the foreign debt was $96 billion in 2018 and the incumbent government took $17 billion foreign loan, jacking up the debt liability of Pakistan to $113 billion on June 30, 2020, daily Jang reported.

The central bank said $7 billion were added to Pakistan’s foreign debt in one year, as it was $106 billion on June 30, 2020. The incumbent government borrowed $1.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1.20 billion from commercial banks and $1.20 billion from different countries.

