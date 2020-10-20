Police rescue boy facing domestic violence

Rawalpindi:Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar taking notice of child facing domestic violence recovered him and directed legal action against the respective family employing and targeting the children.

Airport police station on instructions of SP (Potohar) recovered 11 years old Muhammad Shahzad, a viral video of a child being targeted of domestic violence. Following the viral video, in which Muhammad Afzaal, 12 years of age was being beaten by his family he was working with in the area falling in the limits of Airport police station.

Airport Police station team searched the boy visiting homes in Airport Housing societies and recovered the boy.Police spokesperson said Muhammad Afzaal belongs to Okara and his parents are being contacted.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali said that legal action would be taken against the family torturing the boy. He said that any violence towards children will not be tolerated.Meanwhile, Rawat Police station carrying out action against drug pushers arrested two culprits and recovered one kilogram Charas. While Rawat Police station also arrested a street criminals gang involved in street crimes in different areas of Rawalpindi and housing societies.