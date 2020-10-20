Triple murder accused acquitted

HARIPUR: A model criminal trial court in Haripur on Monday acquitted a man accused of murdering three persons in a remote village of the Ghazi Tehsil.

The Ghazi police had registered a first information report on December 26, 2014 wherein the complainant Zubi Bibi, wife of Fahd Ali, a resident of Jamun village, had accused Muhammad Nawaz, son of Banaras of the same village, of opening fire on his husband Fahad Ali, his mother Gulshan Bibi and neighbour Haider Ali, killing them all. The complainant told the police that the accused suspected that her husband was involved in bewitching his family which allegedly left his marital life disturbed.

The police had arrested the accused and the case was referred to model criminal trial court for trial. After examining evidence and arguments from both sides, the trial court’s judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan acquitted the accused as the prosecution had failed to gather enough proofs for conviction of the accused.