Several officers transferred & posted

PESHAWAR: The competent authority transferred Fazal Hussain (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary Finance Department and posted him as Additional Director General (Projects). Merged Areas, Planning & Development Department, in his own pay & scale, against the vacant post, in the public interest, with immediate effect.

It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, the competent authority ordered postings/transfers of two PMS BS-18 officers. According to details, Jamal-ud-Din, Deputy Secretary Health Department has been posted as Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Yasir Imran, Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Cabinet) Administration Department. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Also, the Competent Authority ordered postings/transfers of three PMS BS-18 Officers with immediate effect.

According to details, Muhammad Kashif Nadeem, Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on services, Peshawar was posted as Project Director, Bannu Development Authority Bannu (OPS) by relieving ADC (General) Bannu of the additional charge. Amir Hassan Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Battagram was posted as Deputy Secretary, Food and Zahid Usman Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Battagram. He was also authorized to hold additional charge of the post of ADC (F&P) Battagram. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.