Govt mortgaged economy with IMF: QWP

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had surrendered the country’s economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to reporters here, QWP provincial vice-chairperson Dr Faiza Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been criticising the former rulers for taking loans from the international money-lending institutions but he borrowed more loan than his predecessors.

She said the recent report of the IMF had exposed the tall claims of the prime minister about simplicity. Dr Faiza Rasheed said other international bodies also expressed no confidence in the economic policies of the PTI rulers. She said rampant corruption had negated tall slogans of the PTI leader, saying the prime minister was giving NROs to his party members, ministers and advisors. Dr Faiza Rasheed questioned why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had adopted silence over the ongoing corruption in the so-called megaprojects in KP. She observed that the ones claiming to establish a state on the Madina State model had made life miserable for the people. The QWP leader said the days of the rulers were numbered and the Pakistan Democratic Movement would restore real democracy in the country and rid the people of the injustice of the PTI rulers.