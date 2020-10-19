Nobody to be allowed to speak against army: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said nobody will be allowed to speak against the Pakistan Army. Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference at the Alhamra Hall Sunday, he said traitors would be responded in the same words they used against respected generals.

He said former premier Nawaz Sharif himself was a turncoat, adding that Nawaz was a dictator who could not even bring democracy in his own party. Ashrafi said Nawaz would not be allowed to say a single hate word against the army.

He said Nawaz and Zardari had only one agenda and it was just to save themselves from corruption cases and to protect their looted money. He thanked the students of madrassas for boycotting PDM’s Gujranwala gathering.