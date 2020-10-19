close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
October 19, 2020

SEF, UNDP launch youth empowerment project

Karachi

The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has formally launched the Youth Education, Employment, Empowerment Project (YEEEP) to educate, train, employ and empower 15,000 in the province.

The project has been approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The first Project Steering Committee of the YEEEP was held on Saturday under the chairpersonship of the secretary of the Sindh Planning and Development Department.

The meeting was also attended by the secretary of the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department.The UNDP representatives presented the project brief and annual work plan. The managing director of the SEF led the deliberations and ensured key approvals of the planned activities and implementation-related requirements.

