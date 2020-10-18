close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
AFP
October 18, 2020

France women’s football coach Diacre tests positive for Covid-19

Sports

AFP
October 18, 2020

PARIS: French women’s football coach Corinne Diacre and the goalkeeper coach Gilles Fouache have both tested positive for Covid-19, the French football federation said on Saturday.

The pair will miss two Euro-2022 qualifiers against North Macedonia on October 23 and Austria four days later.

The team will be handled by Diacre’s assistant Eric Blahic, who had Covid-19 himself in September. He will be aided by the fitness trainer Anthony Grech.

