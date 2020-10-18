144 employees reinstated

NOWSHERA: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday reinstated 144 employees of tehsil municipal administration (TMA).

Earlier, the PHC had dismissed the employees on charges of illegal appointments.

However, the employees later appealed to the Supreme Court.

The decision of reinstatement was pronounced by a three-member Supreme Court of Pakistan bench, comprising the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Faisal Arab, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan.

Those reinstated later held a ceremony at the office of tehsil municipal administration , Nowshera and lauded the Supreme Court verdict.