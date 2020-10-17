FAPUASA to observe black day in all public-sector universities on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has announced to observe black day in all public-sector universities on Monday (October 19) and with a protest followed by sit-in in front of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad on October 21.

FAPUASA strongly condemned chairperson, Higher Education Commission, Dr Khalid Banuri, and his incompetent team for launching policies to damage higher education sector. The federation in a statement asked the government to replace the HEC chairperson with a competent person who could resolve the issues of faculty and further save the higher education sector.

The federation announced a black day in all public-sector universities on October 19 and stage a protest followed by sit-in in front of HEC offices in Islamabad on October 21. The faculty members from all over Pakistan would participate in the protest and will continue it until the legitimate demands of faculty are fulfilled.

In an online meeting of the Executive Council of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations, on October 14, the federation showed disappointment on the attitude of the HEC chair towards academia “who has miserably failed to address issues of academia and keep his commitments, multiple times in the past two years.” The Chairperson and his team failed to resolve the issues of the sector including Higher Education Budget, interference in autonomy of universities, condition of post-PhD experience for BPS faculty, time scale promotion, job security, etc.