Sat Oct 17, 2020
Our Correspondent 
October 17, 2020

SP transferred after row with Lahore CCPO

Our Correspondent Â 
October 17, 2020

LAHORE: The IGP Punjab has transferred SP CIA Asim Iftikhar following his exchange of harsh words with CCPO Umar Sheikh. The CCPO had ordered arrest of the SP CIA in a meeting at Safe City Authority. He has been posted as SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab while the incumbent Tariq Aziz has been posted as SP Legal Chung. The IGP had forwarded the report of the tussle between the CCPO and the SP to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Meanwhile, the IGP issued orders of transfer and posting of eight SDPOs on Friday.

