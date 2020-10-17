close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
October 17, 2020

Tevta online system launched

Lahore

October 17, 2020

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Friday launched the online procurement management system. The system was inaugurated by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique.

According to a Tevta spokesperson, the Tevta chairperson said launch of the online procurement management system (PMS) was a significant leap towards Tevta’s digital transformation that aimed at ensuring transparency and efficiency. The Tevta chairperson lauded the efforts of the GM Procurement and his team for transforming the system of their section to digital platform and said that it would not only help streamline the procurement procedures but also give credibility and efficiency to the process.

