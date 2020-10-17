close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
October 17, 2020

BoP opens facilitation booth

Business

 
October 17, 2020

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has extended its Person to Government (P2G) services to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) by inaugurating a facilitation booth at LCCI Facilitation Center, a statement said on Friday.

The booth will facilitate business community and traders of Lahore in conducting their various government payments at this one stop shop, it added. The payments include e-Stamping, e-Challan, PESSI contribution payment, vehicle taxes, registration taxes, property tax, professional tax, driving licence fee, and various other provincial payments.

The booth was inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud, president and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, along with Mian Tariq Misbah, president of LCCI. The event was attended by various executive committee members of LCCI, and the management team of the Bank of Punjab, it added.

