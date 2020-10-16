LHC to follow Justice Faez, issue notice to PM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Qasim Khan Thursday remarked that the Centre was interfering in the provincial affairs and the Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa was right in issuing a notice to the prime minister.

Justice Qasim made these remarks during the hearing of a case pertaining to the construction of Kartarpur Road filed by the Shakargarh Bar Association.

Justice Qasim said the LHC will also send a notice to the prime minister. He questioned how the federal government had completed the Kartarpur project. He said if the devotees decided to go to Kartarpur from Lahore then the condition of road was poor.

The chief justice asked how the federal government acquired this project and whether the Centre had transferred funds to the provincial government for this purpose.

The chief justice asked the representative of Communication Department how all this happened. The representative said he knew nothing about it.

“This means the Centre is meddling in the affairs of the provincial government,” Justice Qasim Khan observed.

He observed that the prime minister and chief minister were spending billions of rupees on their districts, but nothing was being spent on a road which could benefit the general public. The court adjourned the hearing till October 29.